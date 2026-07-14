Woman Fatally Shoots Man Over Parking Space Argument
Probable Cause livestream at 7 PM ET July 14 with attorney/self-defense expert Andrew Branca
Jeff Norman teams up with law enforcement veteran Greg Dillon (former FBI, Branford Police Department, Connecticut Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, author of “The Thin Blue Lie”) for a fun and informative breakdown of various news stories about crime and punishment. Special Guest: Andrew Branca (attorney/self-defense expert)
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