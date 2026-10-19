U.S. Claims EU Leaders Are Hypocrites

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1U.S. Claims EU Leaders Are HypocritesStill dependent on Russian fuelThe Winers and Ryan MiltonOct 19, 20261ShareTranscriptKiev was hit by a Russian ballistic missile barrage on October 12-13, and there was no air alert and no air defense. NATO weapons can't defeat inbound shovels.ShareSubscribeMore Ryan Milton postsDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRyan MiltonRyan's latest interviews and so forth.Ryan's latest interviews and so forth.SubscribeAuthorsThe WinersRyan MiltonRecent PostsRT panel debates proposed livestream of US military executionOct 10 • The Winers and Ryan Milton