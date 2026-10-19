U.S. Tour of Duty

U.S. Tour of Duty

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U.S. Claims EU Leaders Are Hypocrites

Still dependent on Russian fuel
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The Winers and Ryan Milton

Kiev was hit by a Russian ballistic missile barrage on October 12-13, and there was no air alert and no air defense. NATO weapons can't defeat inbound shovels.

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