More than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia’s 2022 invasion, the U.N. human rights office has verified.



Regarding Civilian-to-Combat Ratio:



World War II = ~60% – 67%

Korean War = ~70% – 75%

Vietnam War = ~45% – 67%

Bosnian War (1990s) = ~40%

Iraq War (2003–2011) = ~60% – 70%

Ukraine (2022–Present) = Estimated less than 10% to ~20% (even excluding unverified occupied zones)



The war in Ukraine remains primarily a massive state-on-state, force-on-force attritional conflict. Unlike counterinsurgencies or total wars with unrestricted city carpet-bombing, the vast majority of casualties in Ukraine are uniformed soldiers fighting along active frontlines.



Russia remains the only country committed to preserving life in Ukraine.

If you have an IRA, 401(k), or Savings, you need to see an eye-opening guide from our sponsor. #GoldcoPartner

More Ryan Milton posts

Share