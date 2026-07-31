The Winers Ep. 93: Trump is Stuck in an Escalation Trap • with Cyrus Janssen

Cyrus Janssen is a geopolitical analyst, investor, speaker, and social media influencer with over 2 million fans across all social media platforms. Born in the United States, Cyrus lived abroad for 15 years in China and Canada and enjoys sharing cultural and geopolitical insights from his travels to over 60+ countries. We had a great discussion with him and hope to have him back on the show soon!

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