The Winers Ep. 89: SCOTUS Hands Trump Birthright Beatdown with Kevin Lynn

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/3The Winers Ep. 89: SCOTUS Hands Trump Birthright Beatdown with Kevin LynnA recording from The Winers's live videoThe Winers and Kevin LynnJul 02, 20263ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned in! Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksU.S. Tour of DutySubscribeAuthorsThe WinersKevin LynnWrites Institute for Sound Public Policy SubscribeRecent PostsThe Winers Ep. 91: Financial Stability in Perilous Times with Peter C. EarleJul 16 • The WinersAsk the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310Jul 8 • The WinersProbable Cause Ep. 37: True Stories of a Private Detective with Nils GrevilliusJun 30 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 35May 26, 2025 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 34May 16, 2025 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 20Feb 9, 2025 • Ryan Milton and The WinersThe Winers Ep. 19Feb 3, 2025 • Ryan Milton and The Winers