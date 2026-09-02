I was happy to provide an early analysis of the G20 discussions and Trump’s peace plan (whatever that is) on RT international today.



Anton Siluanov and a Russian delegation are holding talks with Scott Bessent and U.S. representatives, according to a CNBC correspondent in Washington.



Can we trust the peace plan that is proposed by the United States?



Can we trust the George Soros clone, Scott Bessent?



If you listen to what Scott Bessent says everything is in defense of the failed monetary arrangement in the world that has had to bail out Japan and simultaneously raise US debt to $40 trillion.



With his lips, he says that the US bond market is strong, but the reality is the debt bubble is what has to be protected at all costs.



🇺🇦That’s all that Ukraine represents—-an extension of the looting that is the 1972 floating exchange rate monetary system.



The reality is that at the G20, they should be discussing putting that global financial system through a bankruptcy reorganization, they should be discussing a global Glass-Steagall Act to end the rule of speculators like George Soros, BlackRock, State Street, and the Epstein Class— which require a host to be bled in order to survive.



Emmerich de Vattel wrote in 1758, “The Law of Nations”— the first treatise on international law: “ the first general law that we discover in the very object of the society of nations, is that each individual nation is bound to contribute everything in her power to the happiness and perfection of all the others.”



De Vattel developed a thesis that human creative reason and human society is formed so that each contributes to their general need to their ability to improve the conditions of the entire nation.



Nowhere does the Trump peace plan nor anything that typically comes out of Wall Street mouthpieces like Scott Bessent do you hear that.



Instead, what you see is “Operation Economic Outcast”— every measure that can be used to force countries to bow to the international financial system will be used whether it is financial warfare in the form of sanctions or actual military conquest.



Remember that while Scott Bessent claims Iran doesn’t care about its people, his mentor George Soros wreaked havoc on Asian economies in the 1990s. Bessent himself would replicate that in the UK.



Trump lists Abraham Lincoln and FDR as great American presidents, and yet their outlook of the Common Man and his ability to roll up his sleeves and build a locomotive, build a dam, build a power plant, produce food in an area that produced little or no food, apply creative reason to both employing vast numbers of people in the kind of infrastructure projects that formed the foundation of any economy—-is completely devoid of any policy that comes out of the United States right now.



That’s why when you hear phrases like “American system of economics” coming out of either leading Republican Party establishment or Democratic Party establishment that doesn’t fundamentally overthrow the current system and seek to uplift the conditions of the Common Man, you know it’s just an establishment game to protect the Epstein class.



That’s why Germany’s VW is returning to the arms industry like in the 1930s—-that’s what you have to do to stay on your good side of the elite.



Look to the growing relationship between Russia and China, and how that is radiating to India, Pakistan, Iran, and many other countries specifically around physical-productive economy. The last 25 years between Russia and China has been one of growing trust and this kind of development.



American founding father James Wilson said, “ the consequence is that the happiness of society is the first law of every government.”

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