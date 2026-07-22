Probable Cause Ep. 40: Are the Tate Brothers Innocent? with Ryan Dawson

Jeff Norman teams up with law enforcement veteran Greg Dillon (former FBI, Branford Police Department, Connecticut Office of the Chief State's Attorney, author of "The Thin Blue Lie") for a fun and informative breakdown of various news stories about crime and punishment.
Jeff Norman teams up with law enforcement veteran Greg Dillon (former FBI, Branford Police Department, Connecticut Office of the Chief State's Attorney, author of "The Thin Blue Lie") for a fun and informative breakdown of various news stories about crime and punishment.