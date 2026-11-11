China is powering ahead economically and socially while the U.S. falls increasingly into disrepair and underdevelopment. This historic divergence comes down to a few key factors. China’s economic strength comes from systematic government planning, driven by a political commitment to serve public needs and societal development. In the United States, elite wealth dominates government, politicians, and policymakers, and it serves the further enrichment of that same wealth, which leads to chaos and poverty for the majority of Americans.



Public infrastructure is a key measuring standard: China builds roads, railways, and communications for the greater good of its people, while the U.S. prioritizes financial speculation and debt. The dominance of the military-industrial complex as a central organizing force in American capitalism drives a foreign policy of militarism and war.



It doesn’t have to be this way. Historically, the United States failed to fulfill its revolutionary potential to break decisively from British and European imperialism, and it became just another empire fighting endless wars for one-way exploitation of resources and hegemonic control of other nations. That path, taken against the warnings of founders like John Quincy Adams, has led to bankruptcy and failure as a society.



Americans need to develop a greater political consciousness about what their nation is, who it is for, and what it is for, and they need to get out on the streets and demand the fundamental changes required to build a decent society that serves the greater good.



The recent mid-term elections showed a massive protest vote against not just the Republican Party and Donald Trump, but also the Democrats and the ruling class in general. The U.S. can learn from China and reawaken its own potential to become a prosperous and peaceful nation. If it fails to make that transition, it is doomed to widening inequality, dysfunction, and war, and reality will eventually force political change out of necessity.

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