Ryan discusses his travels to China and his hope for deeper peace that leads to a stronger USA. He explains how a peaceful international policy and diplomacy can lead to a stronger America.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Ryan discusses his travels to China and his hope for deeper peace that leads to a stronger USA. He explains how a peaceful international policy and diplomacy can lead to a stronger America.
No posts
America needs to grow again.
Right now the USA has entered back into the boom-bust Wall St. cycles that defined circumstances that lead up to the 1929 Stock Market Crash….but with the additional seasoning of pre-global war chaos.
In fact, Douglas A. Macgregor says that the US is poised for exactly the same circumstances that the USSR went through at the point of it's collapse.
We always have to go back to 2008 as an inflection (really earlier to the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999 that reopened the floodgates of speculation in the financial markets) that culminated in the housing bubble that burst.
From 2008 to 2022 the Federal Reserve purchased over $8 trillion in bonds through a program known as Quantitative Easing. Of that, $2.7 trillion went into mortgage-backed securities—- the very financial instruments that package and resell American home loans.
That was supposed to stabilize the financial markets. Yet, in 2026, we now have the FED increasing interest rates (today Sept 16, 2026), and markets have lost half a trillion dollars in one day.
Now China:
From the same time, 2008, the government of China invested since 2008 is in the range of ~US $2 trillion (≈¥13–14 trillion) in building 50,000km of truly high-speed rail that has been the backbone (along with new power plants) of a modern economy with a massive 600 million person middle class.
That is why I did this interview, that is why I am going to China again.
America needs to get out of the hole it's digging for itself and it is totally worth it to learn from China—- especially on the eve of President Xi’s visit to the USA in this month of September. Please watch and enjoy!