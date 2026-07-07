Jeff Norman teams up with law enforcement veteran Greg Dillon (former FBI, Branford Police Department, Connecticut Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, author of “The Thin Blue Lie”) for a fun and informative breakdown of various news stories about crime and punishment. Special Guest: Arkady Itkin (employment attorney)

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