This is the historic week of the 2026 APEC Summit where the leader of the three superpowers met, Russia, China, United States for the first time.



With that background, we discussed Russian-Chinese relations, the roots of tensions and the changing dynamic that clarifies why Russia and China are closer partners today more than ever before.



We discussed Liberal Imperialism vs Mercantilism to get a better idea of the big picture why Europe is disintegrating and why Russia is capable of sustaining itself.



We discussed some on the trend towards an Orthodox monarchy in Russia (take that how you will it is interesting either way).

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Stanislav Krapivnik (also known as Stas Krapivnik) is a Russian-born military-political analyst, consultant, and commentator. Born in Lugansk (Luhansk) during Soviet times, he emigrated to the United States as a child with his family. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army but became disillusioned with U.S. military actions, particularly in the former Yugoslavia, and eventually left the service. He returned to Russia and built a career in supply chain management and procurement, working in roles such as director of supply chain in the oil-gas services and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) sectors, including stints with major firms like Halliburton.



Today, Krapivnik works as an independent contractor and expert on military affairs, NATO, U.S. policy, history, economics, and supply chains. He frequently appears on Russian and international media outlets, podcasts, and TV programs, offering analysis informed by his unique background as a former U.S. serviceman now based in Russia. His commentary often focuses on geopolitical tensions, the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine, and broader strategic issues involving Russia and the West. He also maintains a Substack and contributes as a part-time journalist.



Stas’s Substack: Stanislav Krapivnik

Stas’s YouTube: Mr Slavikman



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Moby has a background in Physical Economics and is an up and coming contributor, host and writer in the geopolitics space. Moby is a life long Oklahoman, who watched many of high school friends get shipped off to the GWOT (Gulf Wars on terror) and has been a passionate critic of US imperial neocon foreign policy ever since. Other than various interviews you can find Moby’s thoughts on his substack:



Moby’s Substack: realeconomy.substack.com



Moby’s substack approaches geopolitics from the point of view of unique systems theory concepts, biomimicry and ecological economics for some unique analysis you won’t find elsewhere.

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Ryan Milton (弥瑞恩) is a Texas-based analyst, long time Congressional legislative advocate, and technical infrastructure specialist with over two decades of expertise in foreign policy, economic reform, and advanced media production. A regular guest analyst on RT International, he provides strategic commentary on military affairs, global economics, and East-West multilateral relations. Ryan co-hosts the podcasts The Winers and The Sonar Briefing.



With over 20 years of federal and state legislative advisory experience – alongside strategic work for U.S. Congressional campaigns and the Schiller Institute’s Eurasian Landbridge initiative – Milton is informed by his on-the-ground observation during multiple trips to Russia since 1991 and twice to China. Complementing his policy background, he is a technical subject matter expert in maritime satellite communications, financial transaction security, and high-stakes data integrity.



Ryan’s YouTube: The Winers

Ryan’s X: x.com/1860rm