Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself — that’s according to his brother, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.
The dispute over whether the convicted sex offender committed suicide in 2019 or was murdered escalated after a group of experts disputed the official conclusion of suicide.
Earlier, the FBI and the US Department of Justice said there’s nothing to see here, highlighting they found zero evidence of a crime in the death of a man tied so closely to worldwide elites.
he is alive and Ghislane is also out and free and both are continuing sex trafficking for the Rothschild banksters