Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself — that’s according to his brother, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

The dispute over whether the convicted sex offender committed suicide in 2019 or was murdered escalated after a group of experts disputed the official conclusion of suicide.

Earlier, the FBI and the US Department of Justice said there’s nothing to see here, highlighting they found zero evidence of a crime in the death of a man tied so closely to worldwide elites.

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