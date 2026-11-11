The more you peel back the onion on what is going on in the “Ukraine-Russia” war, you realize it’s not really about Ukraine in the traditional sense. Sure we know its a proxy war, we know that and that Ukraine has been used by intelligence organizations for decades to break the Soviet Union (Remember America? We were allies in WW2!) and now Russia--- it shows that the entire post-war system is broken!



The Abu Dhabi talks should be used as the starting point to overhaul the broken global system.

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