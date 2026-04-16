It seems the funniest president ever isn’t so funny anymore to even some of his longtime supporters. And to detractors such as Steve Skrovan, whose comedy writing credits include Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond, spoofing the Very Stable Deity has lately felt pointless. When the jokes write themselves, there’s no need for professional wits to weigh in with their skill set. In his most recent Substack post, Steve went so far as to proclaim “this duly elected ignoramus has destroyed satire.” Not sure if he was engaging in his own brand of Trumpian hyperbole, or if Steve was really as dispirited as he claimed, I asked him to talk about it with me. SPOILER ALERT: There’s no need for Steve’s comedy peers to conduct an intervention, and satire isn’t really dead.

On tonight’s episode of The Winers, military-geopolitical analyst Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer now based in Moscow, will join us live at 7 PM ET to discuss how funny Trump is to Russians, and other important matters.

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