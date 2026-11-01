On Sunday, November 1st Ryan Milton gave a thorough presentation on China for the Rising Tide Foundation — from the Opium Wars through Sun Yat-sen’s republican revolution, the Civil War that overlapped World War II, the Americans who worked with China in the spirit of the American Revolution, the Long March, and the Cold War, up to the rise of the New Silk Road today.



We put it together because the debate over how the world is actually changing is full of confusion right now, and getting the history and geopolitics straight matters more than the noise around it.

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