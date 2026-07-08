Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310A recording from The Winers's live videoThe WinersJul 08, 20261ShareTranscriptThank you to everyone who tuned in!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksU.S. Tour of DutySubscribeAuthorsThe WinersRecent PostsThe Winers Ep. 91: Financial Stability in Perilous Times with Peter C. EarleJul 16 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 89: SCOTUS Hands Trump Birthright Beatdown with Kevin LynnJul 2 • The Winers and Kevin LynnProbable Cause Ep. 37: True Stories of a Private Detective with Nils GrevilliusJun 30 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 35May 26, 2025 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 34May 16, 2025 • The WinersThe Winers Ep. 20Feb 9, 2025 • Ryan Milton and The WinersThe Winers Ep. 19Feb 3, 2025 • Ryan Milton and The Winers