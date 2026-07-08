U.S. Tour of Duty

U.S. Tour of Duty

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310

A recording from The Winers's live video
The Winers's avatar
The Winers

Thank you to everyone who tuned in!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Norman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture