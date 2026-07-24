U.S. Tour of Duty

U.S. Tour of Duty

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The Winers Ep. 92: Australia's Emerging Police State with Robert Barwick
A recording of our July 23 livestream
  The Winers
1:24:47
Probable Cause Ep. 40: Are the Tate Brothers Innocent? with Ryan Dawson
A recording of our July 21 livestream
1:01:21
Chaos and Revolution anyone?
Ryan on RT July 17
  The Winers
The Winers Ep. 91: Financial Stability in Perilous Times with Peter C. Earle
Substack livestream at 7 PM ET on Thursday, July 16
  The Winers
Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 311
Livestream at 7 PM ET on Wednesday, July 15
  The Winers
Larry C. Johnson Strategic Update
The conversation focuses on the state of American foreign policy, energy markets, and ongoing conflicts.
  The Winers
Woman Fatally Shoots Man Over Parking Space Argument
Probable Cause livestream at 7 PM ET July 14 with attorney/self-defense expert Andrew Branca
  The Winers
Lindsey Graham has died - What comes next
RT interview on July 12
  The Winers
The Winers Ep. 90: Graham Platner Drops Out with Michael Tracey
Substack livestream at 7 PM ET on Thursday, July 9
  The Winers
Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310
Livestream at 7 PM ET on Wednesday, July 8
  The Winers
Facebook Whistleblower Silenced
Probable Cause livestream at 7 PM ET July 7 with attorney Arkady Itkin
  The Winers
Larry C. Johnson Strategic Update
Ryan Milton and Larry cover a wide range of geopolitical and economic issues.
  The Winers
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